Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CAO John Scott Dixon Sells 3,310 Shares

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $247,356.30.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 9,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,376. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

