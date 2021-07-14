Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

IPSC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of IPSC opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.