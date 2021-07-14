Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $28.19

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.19, but opened at $27.62. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 8,346 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPSC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

