Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 2,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,072,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -11.24.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,003,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,162,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

