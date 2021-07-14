Cerevel Therapeutics (NYSE:CERE) Shares Down 5.8%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CERE) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 19,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Also, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NYSE:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.