Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) Insider Craig R. Rayner Sells 108,924 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04.

Shares of NYSE CERT opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

