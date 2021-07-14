Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Shares Down 0.4%

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 1,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

CSQPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.