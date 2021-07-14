CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 2nd

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Equities analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.