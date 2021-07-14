CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.07

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$115.07 and last traded at C$115.04, with a volume of 49927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$114.30.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$110.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

