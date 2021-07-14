Chad M. Robins Sells 30,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,154,100.00.

Shares of NYSE ADPT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,256. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

