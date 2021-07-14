Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.26.

TSE CIA opened at C$6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

