Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Energy Services Fund Gp L. Bcp Sells 5,000 Shares

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Gp L. Bcp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,250.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CHRA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. North Run Capital LP increased its position in Charah Solutions by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 630,544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

