Charles Drucker Buys 650,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NYSE:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NYSE:ORGN) Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00.

NYSE:ORGN opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

