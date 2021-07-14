ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $35,177.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.83 or 1.00281778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00035218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006838 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00054124 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

