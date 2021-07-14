Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHEK. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 3,162,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,943,500. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

