Cheryl Beranek Sells 30,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NYSE:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NYSE:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00.

CLFD stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,253. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

