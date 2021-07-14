Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 274.94 ($3.59). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.49), with a volume of 366,085 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 273.65. The firm has a market cap of £401.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.99.

Get Chesnara alerts:

In related news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.