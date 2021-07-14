Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Chewy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 502.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

CHWY stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

