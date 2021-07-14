Chiliz One Day Volume Reaches $202.70 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $202.70 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00861101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.