China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 1,145.3% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CREG stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93. China Recycling Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.87% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

