Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

CJEWY stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 0.96. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

