CIBC Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$14.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.87.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

