CIBC Increases Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$45.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$41.03 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$31.20 and a 12-month high of C$43.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.77.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.
