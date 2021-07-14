CIBC Increases Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$45.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$41.03 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$31.20 and a 12-month high of C$43.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.77.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$837,193.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,860,979.73. Insiders have sold 81,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,686 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

