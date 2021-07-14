Cipher Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $151,747.84 and approximately $88,634.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00227430 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001320 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.72 or 0.00880130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

