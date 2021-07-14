Citigroup Boosts The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $100.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $99.83 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

