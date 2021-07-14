Citigroup Inc. Has $569,000 Stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of MSG Networks worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MSG Networks by 62.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 61,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MSG Networks by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MSG Networks stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $803.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. MSG Networks Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

