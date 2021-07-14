Citigroup Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 590.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,692,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,206,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,292,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $284,128.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $284,128.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,061 shares of company stock worth $3,433,677. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $532.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.