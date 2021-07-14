Citigroup Inc. Has $652,000 Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 273.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.24. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

