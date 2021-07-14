Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,415 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

BMBL opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. dropped their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

