Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 255,714 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 194.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 63,584 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $1,614,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 47,529 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.06.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

