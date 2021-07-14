Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in At Home Group by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in At Home Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,603 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

HOME opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $70,057.20. Insiders sold 32,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,888 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

