Citigroup Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $53.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Shares of KNX opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

