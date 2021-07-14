Civitas Market Capitalization Reaches $198,151.38 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $198,151.38 and $11.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00024291 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003352 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001410 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,160,787 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.