Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after buying an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $114.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

