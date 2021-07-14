Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $25.55.

