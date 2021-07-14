Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.