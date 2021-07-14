Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

DVY opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

