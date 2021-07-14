Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $153.91. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.