Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

