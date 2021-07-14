Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 75,995 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,995 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,300,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,559 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.68. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $30.47.

