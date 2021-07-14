Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 44.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $367.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.