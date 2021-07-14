Clearline Capital LP Has $14.88 Million Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 120.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,131 shares during the period. Edgewell Personal Care comprises about 1.9% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.69% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,585. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

