Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 31st

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.31.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.