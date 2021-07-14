CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 550,000 AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,909,000.

Shares of AF Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,953. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

