CNH Partners LLC Lowers Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

CNH Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 24,871 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Xilinx by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Xilinx by 33.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 10.7% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its stake in Xilinx by 14.8% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XLNX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $154.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.63.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.