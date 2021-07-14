CNH Partners LLC Makes New $6.97 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,967,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,943,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 71,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,114. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

