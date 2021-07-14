CNH Partners LLC Purchases 624,752 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4,536.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,752 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of People’s United Financial worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.