CNH Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CNH Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,622. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.