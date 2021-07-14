CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Trading 2.1% Higher

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.32. 594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98.

About CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

