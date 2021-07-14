Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,603 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.42.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

